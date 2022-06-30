Akuapem Poloo celebrates son's birthday in a fully covered outfit

Muhammed Yakubu and mother, Akuapem Poloo. Photo via Instagram

Akuapem Poloo celebrates son

Poloo's son turns 9 years



Why actress was jailed in 2021



Akuapem Poloo has once again marked the birthday of her only child in style but this time around in fully covered traditional outfits for the official photo shoot.



The proud mother on Thursday, June 30, took to her Instagram page to share the birthday photos of Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu, which captured her in the shoot.



Both mother and child rocked a turquoise Agbada tailored by a Ghanaian designer.

The actress who was in a matching outfit with the celebrant expressed her love for his son. She hammered how proud she was to have him.



The social media influencer also thank God for being alive to witness Mudassir's 9th birthday.



"Happy birthday @sonof_poloo, you are my Pride my love and everything, always remember you are braver than you believe. Stronger than you see. Smarter than you think and loved more than you know. Having you in my life is the secret of my endless happiness dear son. Happy birthday," she wrote.



It would be recalled that Akuapem Poloo back in 2020 landed in trouble after sharing nude photos of herself and her son on the occasion of his 7th birthday.



She posed naked in front of her son who was in yellow underwear.

The actress and video vixen was remanded in prison custody for the publication of obscene material.



Poloo was made to pay a fine of 1000 penalty units equivalent to GH¢12,000 as a replacement for her 90-day custodial sentence on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.













