Akuapem Poloo curses 3 female celebrities who rejoiced while she was in jail

• Akuapem Poloo has cursed some Ghanaian celebrities for seeking her downfall while she was in jail

• According to her, these celebrities tried to stop her release from prison



• She said these celebrities although rich, envied her small achievements



Rosemond Brown popularly known as ‘Akuapem Poloo’ has rained curses at some Ghanaian female celebrities who according to her, rejoiced when she was jailed.



Akuapem Poloo who appeared irritated in a video that has gone viral on social media said she does not understand why these celebrities who live lavish lifestyles will envy her little success.



One can recall that Akuapem Poloo served two weeks in jail after the Accra circuit court sentenced her to 90 days imprisonment for indecent exposure sometime in April 2021.

While some celebrities took to social media to commiserate with the actress and solicited funds to take care of her son, others remained tight-lipped about the issue.



But in a new development, Akuapem Poloo has revealed that some three Ghanaian celebrities did all they could to prevent her release from jail at that time.



Although she failed to mention names, Akuapem Polo said;



“You people will suffer I swear. You’ll pay for all you’ve done to me. All that you people put me through. The disgrace and so on, you will pay for it. My God will judge you. My God will deal with you one by one. You are three in number. I went naked in my room and I cried on God because I’m a poor child who is working hard to survive. Despite having everything you still sit in your expensive homes and orchestrate evil towards me. God will bring all of you down and after that happens I’ll record a video and reveal their identity.”



It can be recalled that Afia Schwarzzneger publicly condemned the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media because she claimed the actress did not heed her earlier warnings which could have prevented her from going to jail.