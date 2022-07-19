6
Menu
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo jubilates after getting Cardi B's attention

Cardi B And Poloo 3qwh.png Rapper Cardi B and Akuapem Poloo

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cardi B sends love to Poloo

Poloo goes crazy over Cardi's reaction

Poloo promotes Cardi's new single

Actress Akuapem Poloo is undoubtedly one of the biggest fans of American rapper Cardi B. No wonder she went crazy when they first met in Ghana back in December 2019.

Poloo's friendly gesture earned her a secure spot in the rapper's heart.

Akuapem Poloo on Sunday took to her Instagram page to promote Cardi B's latest single 'Hot Shit' which features Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Her post read: "I love Cardi B. Bardi #HOTSH*T."

In no time, Cardi, who Poloo describes as her 'Spirit Twin' reacted to the post with heart emojis.

The two have maintained a friendly relationship on social media, with the American superstar offering her financial support.

Back in 2021, the Ghanaian actress revealed that Cardi sent her $30,000 during her court case involving the publication of obscene material about herself and her son.

“Cardi supported me, she gave me $30,000.00 which I used during my court case and advised me all the time,” she said.

Soon after Cardi's reaction to her post, Poloo pinned and screenshotted the comment to prove that their friendship is still growing strong.

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Related Articles: