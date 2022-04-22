Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession

Akuapem Poloo flaunts a ‘borrowed car’ on social media

Akuapem Poloo exposes herself on Delay Show



Akuapem Poloo uses a fake number plate for a borrowed car



Popular Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has disclosed one of the instances where she was engulfed by social media pressure.



Her deeds caught up with her during an interview with Delay where she had no choice than to confess how she recently flaunted a vehicle that did not belong to her on social media.



Akuapem Poloo, after having been spotted several times with a Mercedes Benz online, recently flaunted another brand-new Honda Civic with a customized number plate.

But when she made an appearance on the Delay Show, and in a bid to applaud her for her new vehicle, Delay asked how she got it and this was what ensued;



Delay: Recently you launched a new car on social media, that’s nice, who bought it for you?



Akuapem Poloo: “I was pressured by social media to flaunt a car that wasn’t mine. It’s the Honda Civic with the customized number plate you’re referring to. It’s not mine. It has Poloo 1 customized as it’s number plate. It was all for fame, it was someone’s car and I placed a customized number plate on it just to flaunt on social media.”



Recently, the likes of Yvonne Nelson and Martha Ankomah disclosed that most Ghanaian celebrities live fake lives on social media to impress their fans and colleagues.



“It’s not only in Ghana but everywhere. You can see someone on social media in a private jet but the person may be a musician shooting a music video or the plane may not be moving, but people see it and think about all the luxuries they don’t have. Social media is all about the fake life,” Yvonne Nelson stated in an interview with Adom TV.

In another interview with Nana Romeo, Martha Ankomah said “Sometimes you think there is nothing happening in your life when you wake up in the morning. If you are not careful, you will think of doing something just to get the attention.”



Watch the video below:



