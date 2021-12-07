Akuapem Poloo’s family fails to disclose the prison she's at

Akuapem Poloo begins 90-day jail sentence

Akuapem Poloo’s family breaks silence on her jail sentence



Akuapem Poloo jailed



Spokesperson of Akuapem Poloo’s family, Kofi Mullan has failed to state the exact prison the popular actress has been kept in.



Kofi Mullan although admitting that Poloo has begun her jail sentence vehemently refused to disclose her whereabouts.



During an interview with PeaceFM’s Akwasi Aboagye, Mullan was asked which particular prison Akuapem Poloo has been sent to and he gave this response;

“If you’re being sentenced you’ll, by all means, end up in jail. The police were the ones who took her away. We as a family were devastated so we did not know follow up on anything.”



The Peace FM Entertainment Review show host persisted and the family’s spokesperson still failed to disclose Poloo’s whereabouts.



“We often talk to her. We know where she is but we can’t say anything now,” Kofi Mullan insisted.



Kofi Mullan however stated that the actress is keeping up well adding that she is a fighter.



“Ever since this issue, she’s visited the prison on three occasions so she is holding up. Although it is not easy, she is a strong person so she’ll pull through. All we need to do is to support her,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Accra High Court on December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term initially handed to her on April 16 2021.



Poloo is currently serving a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



This comes after the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.



