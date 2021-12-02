Akuapem Poloo’s message to son after 90-day jail term was upheld

Court dismisses Akuapem Poloo's appeal

A few hours after the Accra High Court dismissed Akuapem Poloo’s appeal that sought to challenge the 90-day jail term handed to her by the Accra Circuit Court, the actress, through her social media handle, sent a message to her son.



Rosemond Alade Brown as the actress is known in private life, was on April 16, 2021, jailed for publishing on social media a nude photo she took with her son on the occasion of his 7th birthday.



She pleaded guilty to all the charges but through her counsel, filed for an appeal on the basis that the ruling was harsh considering that she is a mother and first-time offender. Instead of a jail term, Poloo pleaded for a fine but her appeal was on December 1, 2021, dismissed.

“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Ruby Aryeetey who presided over the matter said in her ruling.



After the ruling, Akuapem Poloo made three separate posts.



First, she indicated her trust in God is inflexible and remains resilient in the face of adversity. That post came with a picture of herself and the son.



She later shared a photograph of her son with the caption: "Son, I love you and God is with you always, you know. Be good till mummy comes back, God is in control always.”



Her third post was an expression of gratitude to persons who showed her love and supported her throughout her difficult moments.



Meanwhile, the court has ordered Akuapem Poloo’s family to take custody of the 8-year-old while she serves her jail term.



