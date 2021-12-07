Akuapem Poloo’s son is unaware his mother has been jailed – Family

Akuapem Poloo’s family breaks silence on her jail sentence

Akuapem Poloo jailed



Spokesperson of Akuapem Poloo’s family, Kofi Mulan, has disclosed that the actress’s son is not privy to the unfortunate happenings surrounding his mother.



Kofi Mulan said Akuapem Poloo’s son has not been informed that his mother is currently in jail.



In an interview with Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye, Kofi Mulan disclosed that Akuapem Poloo’s son is currently in good hands adding that the little boy is going about his normal life.



“Akuapem Poloo’ son doesn’t know what is happening. He is a child and still naïve. His grandmother is taking proper care of him and he is very okay,” he stated.

Asked whether the family in any way anticipated that Akuapem Poloo will be jailed, the relative said; “We weren’t expecting this to happen. Especially when you are a first-time offender, there are so many options asides jail. Issues of misdemeanor usually comes with a custodian sentence and a fine. The jail sentence given Poloo is extremely harsh. There is no doubt that she faulted but it is too harsh.”



Meanwhile, the Accra High Court on December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term initially handed to her on April 16 2021.



Poloo is currently serving a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



This comes after the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.



