10
Menu
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo shocks fans as she converts to Islam

Akuapem Poloo Converts To Islam Rosemond Brown converts faith

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Days after Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, disclosed her son had asked her to stop publicising body enhancement products, has converted her faith.

This was made aware by the actress on her Instagram page announcing she has transitioned fully to be a Muslim.

“Alhamdulillah full Muslim now. Thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Chief Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this,” she wrote on August 9, 2022.

Her post was accompanied by some pictures of her dressed in a long dress and a scarf she used in tying her hair.

Meanwhile, she wasn’t alone as she was spotted with eleven people comprising seven men wearing jalabiyas, and four women donning long dresses.

The reason for the actress's conversion to a new faith hasn't been made clear, however, when she does, GhanaWeb will report it.

Before Akuapem Poloo stunned Ghanaians with her new faith, she announced that she wasn’t going to promote flat tummy and buttocks enlargement products anymore.

According to the socialite in a video shared on Instagram, she disclosed she got a wake-up call from her son to make a request and begged her to stop promoting body enhancement products.

“Pardon me guys, but I have this announcement to do. This morning, my son woke me up before going to school and told me that he needs me to do something for him and that I should promise him I’m going to say yes when he says it.

“So, I asked him to go on, and what he told me was that I should promise him not to talk about flat tummy and big buttocks products again. I looked at my son and said in my mind that he doesn't know what he is saying," she disclosed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)



ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Related Articles: