Akuapem Poloo shocks fans as she converts to Islam

Rosemond Brown converts faith

Days after Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, disclosed her son had asked her to stop publicising body enhancement products, has converted her faith.

This was made aware by the actress on her Instagram page announcing she has transitioned fully to be a Muslim.



“Alhamdulillah full Muslim now. Thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Chief Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this,” she wrote on August 9, 2022.



Her post was accompanied by some pictures of her dressed in a long dress and a scarf she used in tying her hair.



Meanwhile, she wasn’t alone as she was spotted with eleven people comprising seven men wearing jalabiyas, and four women donning long dresses.



The reason for the actress's conversion to a new faith hasn't been made clear, however, when she does, GhanaWeb will report it.



Before Akuapem Poloo stunned Ghanaians with her new faith, she announced that she wasn’t going to promote flat tummy and buttocks enlargement products anymore.

According to the socialite in a video shared on Instagram, she disclosed she got a wake-up call from her son to make a request and begged her to stop promoting body enhancement products.



“Pardon me guys, but I have this announcement to do. This morning, my son woke me up before going to school and told me that he needs me to do something for him and that I should promise him I’m going to say yes when he says it.



“So, I asked him to go on, and what he told me was that I should promise him not to talk about flat tummy and big buttocks products again. I looked at my son and said in my mind that he doesn't know what he is saying," she disclosed.





ADA/BOG