Akuapem Poloo somersaults while performing at Mzbel’s father's funeral

Akuapem Poloo displays crazy dance movies

Akuapem Poloo’s energic performance at Mzbel’s father's funeral

Mzbel cheers Akuapem Poloo on



Kofi Amoabeng, Kalsoum Sinare, Asamoah Gyan attend Mzbel’s father’s funeral



Mzbel held a funeral for her late father on March 5, which was graced by some Ghanaian celebrities including Akuapem Poloo.



As a way of showing love to her friend at the event, Akuapem Poloo got into action, turning the mourners present into an audience, even as she performed to them.



With her performance bringing so much joy to the faces of all gathered, she put a good icing on the cake: she delivered an astounding acrobatic performance, surprising everyone in the process.



Performing the evergreen ‘16 years’ song composed by Mzbel, Akuapem Poloo was supported by two women who serve as her backup dancers.

The surprise show put up by the socialite caught the attention of all present, especially with the theatrics she displayed at the funeral grounds.



Her show was nothing short of fascinating when the ‘mother of one’ overperformed while being showered with cash. She threw herself on the floor and rolled with one leg up in the presence of some of her industry mates.



The funeral was attended by some prominent celebrities like Kalsoum Sinare, Asamoah Gyan, Kofi Amoabeng among others.



It would be recalled that Mzbel came to a decision to hold two funerals for her late father: a decision that was dismissed by her family, leaving her in a state of confusion.



This was also because her late father was a Muslim and the traditions of the faith does not allow for such celebrations.



