Akuapem Poloo tops Twitter trends after sentencing

Akuapem Poloo jailed
Ghanaians react to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day sentence
Court throws out Akuapem Poloo’s appeal
Scores of individuals on social media, particularly Twitter, have commiserated with Akuapem Poloo following news of her jail sentence.
These persons have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the court’s decision to dismiss Poloo’s appeal and sentence her to a 90-day jail term.
The Accra High Court today December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term handed to her on April 16 2021.
One can recall that the actress was earlier convicted to a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.
To this end, Akuapem Poloo’s lawyers appealed the ruling to make a mitigation plea to ask for a more lenient punishment.
But in a new development, Akuapem Poloo who appeared in court as part of proceedings to challenge her 90-day-term was faced with bad news.
In a ruling today, December 1, 2021, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.
“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.
But reacting to the sad development on social media, Ghanaians have described as harsh the court’s decision.
To them, the court could have been more lenient with the actress considering the fact that she has a young child to take care of.
Read the comments below
I just heard Akuapem Poloo will be spending the Xmas in Nsawam ebi true?— Yesu (@ghanayesu_) December 1, 2021
Akuapem Poloo is about to spend 90days in prison for posting a nude but Nam 1, Woyome and Nyantakyi are walking around freely. Wey country koraa this?— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) December 1, 2021
Them dey bully akuapem poloo,smh this country you no get money aa just watch your ways carefully.— Jason ⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) December 1, 2021
Oh Akuapem poloo goes back to serve his prison term...in this Christmas Herh????????♂️— MR NUAMAH (@MrNuamah) December 1, 2021
Akuapem Poloo is in a big trouble but let's consider the fact that our politicians are doing worse than she did yet they cover their crime with their authority. God is watching all these politicians and i believe in due time the youth of this nation will rise pic.twitter.com/XfDTl3JiSj— Efuom (@Efuomm) December 1, 2021
I thought Akuapem Poloo's case was over, so why is she suddenly going to continue her jail term this December?— Akosuah Tuntum ???????????????? (@Akosuah_T) December 1, 2021
Chale Akuapem Poloo ein Christmas at Nsawam thing nu ebe true?— Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy)???? (@kwaku_majesty_) December 1, 2021
So they waited till it’s Christmas to arrest Akuapem Poloo. This country deɛ ????— Mr. Pressdent???????? (@Korsogyimi) December 1, 2021
I don’t think it would’ve mattered so much if they announced Akuapem Poloo’s sentencing after Christmas. It’s just worse as a mum, not being with your child this festive season ????— Ɔbaasima Victoria ???? (@toriious) December 1, 2021
Ow Akuapem poloo ????????????— AkroBeta????????♂️ (@thegirlesi) December 1, 2021
Is it a good lawyer or money that will help her out of this ? How did Medikal and Shatta wale survive this ????
I dey feel give Akuapem Poloo. Oh, so she go miss Afrochella then Rapperholic all????????.— David Axelrode (@davidaxelrode) December 1, 2021
Akuapem Poloo is currently sobbing while the court has indicated, she should continue her jail terms from where she left off from Nsawam. #GHOneNews— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) December 1, 2021
Ah but why dem dey stress Akuapem Poloo like that?????— DeSmOnD (@believe_desmond) December 1, 2021
Akuapem poloo is still going to serve her 90 days jail sentence.— SALTPOND TIGERWOODℹ (@Arthurockgh) December 1, 2021
I hope we all take a cue from this and be careful with social media.
Social Media is part of the real world, they are not mutually exclusive.
- Akuapem Poloo to serve 90 days jail term as Court dismisses appeal
- Court throws out Akuapem Poloo’s appeal, orders her to continue the 90-day jail term
- ‘God in you I put my trust’ - Akuapem Poloo reacts to jail sentence
- Court orders family to keep custody of Akuapem Poloo’s son
- Fans react to Akumaa Mama Zimbi hair reveal
- Read all related articles