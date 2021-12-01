Akuapem Poloo tops Twitter trends after sentencing

Rosemond Brown aka 'Akuapeem poloo'

Scores of individuals on social media, particularly Twitter, have commiserated with Akuapem Poloo following news of her jail sentence.



These persons have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the court’s decision to dismiss Poloo’s appeal and sentence her to a 90-day jail term.



The Accra High Court today December 1, 2021, dismissed an appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge the 90-day jail term handed to her on April 16 2021.



One can recall that the actress was earlier convicted to a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.

To this end, Akuapem Poloo’s lawyers appealed the ruling to make a mitigation plea to ask for a more lenient punishment.



But in a new development, Akuapem Poloo who appeared in court as part of proceedings to challenge her 90-day-term was faced with bad news.



In a ruling today, December 1, 2021, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.



“This court will not interfere and the appeal is therefore dismissed,” Justice Aryee said.



But reacting to the sad development on social media, Ghanaians have described as harsh the court’s decision.



To them, the court could have been more lenient with the actress considering the fact that she has a young child to take care of.

Them dey bully akuapem poloo,smh this country you no get money aa just watch your ways carefully. — Jason ⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) December 1, 2021

Oh Akuapem poloo goes back to serve his prison term...in this Christmas Herh????????‍♂️ — MR NUAMAH (@MrNuamah) December 1, 2021

Ow Akuapem poloo ????????????



Is it a good lawyer or money that will help her out of this ? How did Medikal and Shatta wale survive this ???? — AkroBeta????????‍♂️ (@thegirlesi) December 1, 2021