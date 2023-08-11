Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, Obofour, Great Ampong and all the bigwigs that graced Rev. Anthony Boakye’s funeral

The funeral ceremony of the late Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was characterized by a host of events and interesting scenes.

Asides from the wails, and immense grief captured on the faces of sympathizers, scores of high-profile personalities were also spotted at the event grounds.



Politicians, showbiz personalities, and popular men of God across the country graced the event.



They solidarized, paid their last respect to the deceased, and also commiserated with the family.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff Mrs. Frema Osei Opare, Anointed Palace Chapel founder, Rev. Isaac Obofour, gospel musician Isaiah Ampong, and many others showed up in grand style.



Clad in black apparel, they were seen interacting with patrons and paying their last respect to the deceased.

The funeral of the late Resurrection Power New Generation Church founder, Reverend Anthony Boakye took place at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Accra International Conference Center.



In attendance at the funeral are members of the church, family, various security personnel, and scores of sympathizers from across the world.

























EB/FNOQ