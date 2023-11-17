Akufo-Addo boosted my confidence level, he is my favourite politician – Meek Mill

Meek Mill and President Akufo-Addo

American rapper, Meek Mill, has touted president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his current favourite politician.

He made this statement during a discussion on the ‘GOAT Talk’, where he and rapper Rick Ross discussed about their joint album project, ‘Too good to be true.’



It was Meek Mill’s turn to identify his ‘Goat political figure’ and he seized the opportunity to eulogize the Ghanaian president.



Meek Mill said his confidence level shot up and he witnessed a lot of self-improvements after his encounter with the president.



He also gushed over moments where he had an invite to the Jubilee House.



“The president of Ghana is my favorite politician. I was invited to the president’s house and being able to meet a black president is a privilege. He made me have a lot of confidence in myself and caused me to be better,” he established.



Meek Mill became topical in Ghana following his visit in December 2022, during which he was slammed for ‘desecrating’ the presidency, after shooting a music video inside the Jubilee House.

Overwhelmed with the barrage of insults and chastisements at that time, Meek Mill apologized for his conduct, saying, he is not familiar with the sensitivities of Ghanaians, adding that he meant no harm whatsoever.



Meek Mill to visit Ghana again



About a week ago, Meek Mill, in a bid to state reasons for deleting snippets of the music video he shot at the Jubilee House from his social media platforms, disclosed his intentions of visiting Ghana again very soon.





EB/SARA