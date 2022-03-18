Akufo-Addo follows these celebrities on social media

Akufo-Addo follows these celebrities

Often than not, the social media accounts of presidents do not follow as many influential other people in the showbiz circles, and it is for very understandable reasons.

For instance, in America, President Biden follows only 12 people: his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, a few of his aides, the official account of the White House, and the wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen.



In the case of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's official Instagram account, with over 1.4 million followers, follows 45 people.



Among the list of the people he follows are people you wouldn't believe will make his list but yet are on it.



This list also perhaps lends more credence to the infamous alias of the president, "Nana Show Boy," or "Nana Guy Guy."



Scroll to see 20 out of the 45 celebrities the president follows on Instagram:



Okyeame Kwame







Sarkodie







Mr Eazi





D-Black







Stonebwoy







Shatta Wale







Emelia Brobbey







A Plus







Bibi Bright





Priscilla Opoku Agyeman







Claudia Lumor







Afua Rida







Bismark the Joke







Funny Face





Pappy Kojo







Flow King Stone







Nathaniel Attoh







Aaron Adasti







Reverend Gideon Danso







TwinsDntBeg





Fiifi Folson







