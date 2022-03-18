2
Menu
Entertainment

Akufo-Addo follows these celebrities on social media

Akuufo Addo Follows These People Akufo-Addo follows these celebrities

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Often than not, the social media accounts of presidents do not follow as many influential other people in the showbiz circles, and it is for very understandable reasons.

For instance, in America, President Biden follows only 12 people: his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, a few of his aides, the official account of the White House, and the wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen.

In the case of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's official Instagram account, with over 1.4 million followers, follows 45 people.

Among the list of the people he follows are people you wouldn't believe will make his list but yet are on it.

This list also perhaps lends more credence to the infamous alias of the president, "Nana Show Boy," or "Nana Guy Guy."

Scroll to see 20 out of the 45 celebrities the president follows on Instagram:

Okyeame Kwame



Sarkodie



Mr Eazi

D-Black



Stonebwoy



Shatta Wale



Emelia Brobbey



A Plus



Bibi Bright



Priscilla Opoku Agyeman



Claudia Lumor



Afua Rida



Bismark the Joke



Funny Face

Pappy Kojo



Flow King Stone



Nathaniel Attoh



Aaron Adasti



Reverend Gideon Danso



TwinsDntBeg



Fiifi Folson



View their Timepaths below









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Related Articles: