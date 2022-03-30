Akufo-Addo gifts Black Stars players, technical team 'presidential diaries'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presenting the diary to the team

Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup

Players gifted presidential diaries



Akufo-Addo congratulates Black Stars



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented a special presidential diary to players of the Ghana National Team and their technical team, headed by coach Otto Addo, after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The team, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, paid a visit to the president at the Flagstaff House in Accra following their victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the M.K Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, couldn't hide his excitement when the team made the nation proud. He congratulated them for their exceptional performance, noting that his 78th birthday was made special by the qualification.



For their reward, the Black Stars took home a presidential diary each and a pledge to support them ahead of the competition in Qatar.

Coach Otto Addo and the captain of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey, who plays for Arsenal, received the diaries from Nana Akufo-Addo.



The Black Stars won the game in a 1-1 draw against the Eagles to become the first African country to make it to this year's World Cup. This is the first time Nigeria will be missing the World Cup since 2006, leading to a massive disappointment from football lovers who destroyed properties at the stadium.



