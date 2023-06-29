4
Akufo-Addo has been a total failure and a big disappointment – Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni 1 E1662736067538 Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has established that President Akufo-Addo has been a total failure and a big disappointment.

According to the Ghanaian movie star, President Akufo-Addo has let Ghanaians down despite the hope that people had in him prior to the previous polls.

In a video sighted by Amansan Krakye of MyNewsGh.com, she said many people thought that Nana Addo will do exceedingly above what Mahama did but that wasn't the case.

She remarked “We knew that Mahama has done a lot already before exiting and so we thought that as Nana Addo is coming he will do exceedingly above and add up to what Mahama has done already.

“However, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is rather the one who has being a total disappointment and has let Ghanaians down big time but not me,” she stated.

“You have your own choice likewise me, but we thought in 2016 that Nana Addo will come and make everything special in this country yet he failed,” she posited.

