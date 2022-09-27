Akufo-Addo hooting incident: Afia Schwarzenegger reacts

Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has asked Ghanaians to fasten their seat belts and wait for new fare increment for mocking the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival.

In a video shared on the socialite’s social media, she called Ghanaians disrespectful for booing at the president when he appeared on stage to read a speech.



“You have made us understand that as the world is going in this direction, you guys can’t control yourselves.



“Since you have finished hooting at Nana Addo, you have to find money for transportation because fares are going to go up again,” she shared.



According to the mother of three, even Nigerian President Buhari, who has performed poorly than Akufo-Addo, has never been treated terribly by Nigerians.



“...when we were having a program, a president we have queued to vote for, you decided to show your foolish side to him. We have heard you. Nana Addo, Away! Where should he go?



“Have you seen Buhari go anywhere in Nigeria for them to hoot at him? Is it calm in America? You have done well. Disrespectful attitudes you guys have,” she added.

On September 24, 2022, the leader of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was booed at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival stage at the Black Star Square in Accra.



This was when H.E. Nana Addo was about to read his keynote address.









ADA/BB