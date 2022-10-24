Akufo-Addo is the ‘Donald Trump of Ghana’ – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to what she describes as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s unperturbed attitude in the many instances he has been called out by Ghanaians.

Ghanaians have complained about the president’s seemingly ‘disparaging’ responses to calls to ease the country’s harsh economic situation.



This comes after he was captured severally at events throwing jabs at critics.



“For those who speak ill about me; I will put you to shame today, tomorrow and the day after,” he said in one of his comments to his detractors during a sod-cutting event in Kumasi.



But touching on the president’s various reactions to such concerns, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a picture of him and wrote;



“The Donald Trump of Ghana…

Shoe...Nice



Shirt ...Nice



Trousers...Nice



Swag....10/10+10



Attitude...to be reviewed

I love you Nana Addo SHOW boy aka Beef Master!!!!!



Observers are mourning.”



Meanwhile, the economic downturn and its attendant increasing hardships appear to have eroded the love of citizens including celebrities who actively campaigned for Akufo-Addo during the 2020 elections.



The likes of Prince David Osei, Samini, among others who were on the NPP’s campaign trail, have spoken against the Akufo-Addo-led government.



Read the post below:







EB/BB