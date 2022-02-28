Akufo-Addo must apologise to Ghanaians - Bulldog

Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Entertainment giant and artiste manager Bulldog is asking President Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo-Addo and his government to apologize to Ghanaians and pack out of government.

Speaking in an interview with Blogger Attractive Mustapha on matters concerning the entertainment industry and the Ghanaian economy, he said the NPP government has been a huge disappointment so he wonders what message they will be telling Ghanaians in 2024.



According to him, Ghana has been extremely difficult economically under the NPP government.



"Akufo-Addo’s Government is a huge disappoint and they know it, I wonder what they are going to tell us in the next elections."



To him, the NPP Government needs to come up with an apology instead of a campaign message and pack their things and leave government.

“They need to rather tell Ghanaians they are not even ready so they shouldn’t vote for them in 2024," Bulldog said.



