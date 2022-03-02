Akufo-Addo not to blame for continuous fuel price increase – Lucky Mensah

Lucky Mensah

The continuous fuel price increase is not a problem created by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government but a global phenomenon due to factors beyond his government, Lucky Mensah has said.

According to the Highlife musician, politicians who are seeking to make some mincemeat out of the situation know the truth but are rather leading their followers astray.



He admits the situation is not peculiar to Ghana as other countries globally are facing similar challenges



“Ghana is not the only country experiencing high fuel prices. If the prices of fuel go up on the international market, it will definitely affect Ghana and all the politicians in Ghana are aware of this.” he revealed this on Obibini TV.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) has projected a 6% fuel increase in the coming days blaming the depreciation of the Cedi to the Dollar



“Other factors include the 3.33% increase in the price of Brent crude, the 2.71% rise in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price, the 3.58% increase in the price of petrol, and the 4.50% jump in diesel price; all on the international oil and fuel markets”, it added.