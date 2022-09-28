0
Menu
Entertainment

Akufo-Addo’s alleged copyright breach: Sarkodie backs Kirani Ayat

Sarkodie Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie, has thrown his weight behind his colleague, Kirani Ayat, who is currently ‘fighting’ President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Tourism Authority for using his video without his consent.

This was after President Akufo-Addo’s social media handles captured footage from Kirani Ayat’s ‘Guda’ music video being used as a tool to promote the country’s tourism.

A displeased Ayat who saw his work being used without his permission noted that he spent his all in making the video without aid from anyone and yet he was not compensated after his content was used.

"The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission," he earlier wrote.

“Whoever worked on this video should’ve reached out to the rightful content owners before proceeding. I spent my all in making GUDA possible, I’m sure you were paid for this job, where is my cut?” he added.

The musician’s concern has since attracted the attention of stakeholders including the Ghana Tourism Authority who have issued a press statement to dispel Ayat’s claims.

“This video has been played several times locally and internationally without any issue. The content was used in accordance with the terms agreed with the agency and not as being alleged,” part of the statement read.

The development has sparked interest from players in the entertainment industry and beyond, with many launching a ‘Compensate Ayat’ social media campaign.

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, also backs the campaign.

“We (creatives) do a lot to put our country out there, attracting a lot of tourists x investors that translates to money to help nation building yet that’s one sector with no support… I feel my brother and support him especially if he actually reached out and didn’t get help,” Sarkodie's tweet read.

Read the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: