Entertainment

Akufo-Addo’s creative arts school project takes shape

President Akufo-Addo’s promise to establish an institution to train Ghanaians in the creative space and accelerated growth in the creative arts space is not just a mere talk.

He is delivering on that promise as latest photos from the site indicate that work is in progress and would be completed very soon.



News-One recently reported that there are currently four different contractors working on site who have specific duties to make sure the work is properly done.



A sod-cutting ceremony was held for the commencement of the project by President Akufo-Addo not too long ago.

Whilst many greeted the ceremony with pessimism, others scoffed at the project, saying it is a promise which would not see the light of day—and that the ceremony to herald the project was just for the cameras.



To those who held the view that it was a wishful thinking for Ghanaians to believe that the entertainment industry would be given such attention have been proved wrong.



The photos of the ongoing construction of the Creative Arts School at Kwadaso in Kumasi are proofs of what would take place.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.