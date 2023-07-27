Akufo-Addo’s daughter celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with Nigerian husband

Valerie and her husband, Stanley Oba

Netizens have witnessed the commemoration of President Akufo-Addo's daughter and her husband's wedding anniversary.

Valerie, the CEO of the renowned beauty brand R&R Luxury, took to social media to commemorate their special day in the most heartwarming way possible.



Gushing over their love and commitment which spans over 14 years now, Valerie shared a series of cherished photos from their wedding day back in 2009.



The first photo showcased Valerie, radiant and beaming, dressed in her elegant white wedding gown.



Continuing with the picture journey, the subsequent snapshots featured Valerie still adorned in her gown, now posing alongside her husband, Stanley Oba, who was elegantly attired in a stylish black suit.

“14 down, forever to go. Happy Anniversary @stanoba,” she wrote as a caption to the post.



Friends, family, and fans of the couple joined in celebrating their milestone and showered them with heartfelt congratulations and well wishes.



Read the post below:



