Akufo-Addo’s daughter’s position as Executive Secretary of Creative Arts Agency is illegal – Kojo Preko

The Convener of the Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP), Kojo Preko Dankwa, has said that the President’s appointment of his daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, was done illegally.

According to him, the appointment came without the knowledge of the stakeholders in the Creative Arts industry.



“She is the illegal Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Agency. And I am surprised we are still sitting on this matter and the President is still watching, the Ministry is still watching," he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



According to Preko, the appointment was shrouded in secrecy, an act he describes as disrespectful to Ghanaians.



He said: “If she has received her appointment letter we have to know. The President appoints a Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority and it is not done in darkness. We all know. Officially, you need to tell us. Then [if she's been given her appointment letter] it means that the government does not respect us."



The position of Executive Secretary of the Agency is reserved for the President of the Republic of Ghana.

“Article 195 of the Constitution which gave the President the power to appoint an Executive Secretary and a Board for the National Film Authority gives him the same power to do same for the Creative Arts Agency," Preko further noted.



