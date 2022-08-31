Akufo-Addo’s leadership hasn’t shown the integrity he sang about – Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has said it’s shocking that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) while in opposition set themselves to a standard.

She reminded the NPP government that they, through the standard, criticized John Dramani Mahama for his lack of integrity.



However, the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not lived up to its expectation.



She said the government has done nothing to show this integrity they sang about.



The actress made this known in a tweet.



She said "The NPP lead by@NAkufoAddo set themselves up to be the standard; they didn't hold back in the criticism of Mahama. If they could they would have scrutinized how he chewed his food. But today, they've done absolutely NOTHING to show this integrity they sang about- none".

The actress further indicated that what the country is going through now is beyond an economic mess.



“How you make a people FEEL is an extremely important part of leadership, something the NPP seem to have forgotten in power. What Ghana is going through is much bigger than the ailing economy, it’s the tone deafness of this government that’s making it worse.”





