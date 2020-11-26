Akufo-Addo will sell Ghana and take us into slavery if he wins 2020 polls – Kumawood Actor

Actor Michael Afrane

Popular Kumawood Actor Michael Afrane has emphasized that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians with his ‘Try Me’ campaign strategy during December 7, 2016, general elections.

The Kumawood Actor who has endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) explained that President this time around will sell Ghana to send Ghanaians back into slavery if he gets the mandate to lead Ghana for a second term.



According to Michael Afrane, President Akufo-Addo is overdoing what he used to criticize former President John Dramani Mahama.



“President Akufo-Addo and his NPP tagged former President Mahama and his appointees as corrupt but he has not been able to prosecute none of John Dramani Mahama appointees. It is clear that President Akufo-Addo tagged John Dramani Mahama as corrupt just to win elections. He deceived Ghanaians with sweet words” Afrane said.



Michael Afrane observed the President has failed to deliver on his numerous campaign promises and he doesn’t deserve another term in office.

“It is unfortunate that the man (President Akufo-Addo) who pledged to fight corruption is now fighting those who are fighting corruption. The man (President Akufo-Addo) who pledged to fight against nepotism is now practising family and friends’ government”.



Michael Afrane, however, appealed to Ghanaians to punish President Akufo-Addo by voting massively for former President John Dramani Mahama.



“We have less than 14 days to save Ghana from going back to slavery. Dr Kwame Nkrumah fought so hard to gain independence for Ghana and we have to protect it by voting against president Akufo-Addo” he added.