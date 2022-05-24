Akuma Mama Zimbi was my mate in school – KK Fosu finally admits ‘old age’ tag

KK Fosu tackles ‘old age’ claims again

KK Fosu’s age causes stir online



‘I am wise not old’ - KK Fosu asserts



Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as ‘KK Fosu,’ has admitted to claims that he was classmates with Ghanaian broadcaster, Akuma Mama Zimbi.



The ‘young-looking’ KK Fosu has always dispelled claims of old age but this time around, he confessed that he was in the same class with the veteran media personality.



Earlier in February 2022, KK Fosu caused a stir on social media on his birthday when he stated that he was only 41-years-old.



This sparked doubts among fans who believed that it is impossible for the artiste, whose career spans almost two decades, to just be 41.

But KK, during an interview with Abeiku Santana, was asked to clarify claims that he once schooled with some veterans in the media fraternity and he couldn’t deny it.



“Indeed, Akuma Mama Zimbi and even UTV’s Roger Quartey were my mates in school. It is wisdom, not old age,” KK Fosu confessed to Abeiku.



The highlife legend released his first hit song ‘Sudwe’ sometime in 2007 and has since blossomed. He is regarded by music lovers as a fantastic musician whose voice is able to serenade listeners and patrons of his shows.



Watch him speak to Abeiku below:



