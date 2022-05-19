Akwaaba Festival will highlight Ghana's culture - Joe Osae

Akwaaba Festival launched

Joe Osae reveals activities for 2022 Akwaaba Festival



Dada KD performs at Festival launch



Project Director of the Akwaaba Festival, Joe Osae, has assured Ghanaians of the best experience on August 6, 2022, at the National Theater in Accra.



The launch of the maiden edition of the Akwaaba Festival came off on May 18 with some entertainment personalities including, Dada KD, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley in attendance.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Mr Osae disclosed that the annual festival will highlight and celebrate the rich culture and tradition of Ghana with support from the Tourism Ministry.



He added that the famous Akwaaba portrait which became a symbol of the country's hospitality to foreigners served its purpose.

"The Akwaaba portrait has been an inspiration all over the world so trying to get people to like the Akwaaba Festival isn't too much of a big thing. We have the portrait and we now want to have the festival. We spoke with the Tourism Ministry and they want to support us.



"You should expect something big and different because we are bringing the whole of Ghana under one roof. Our heritage, our culture on 6th August at the National Theatre. We are going to give you the best of all Ghana has so be prepared...it is going to be yearly," Mr Osae told GhanaWeb.



Watch the videos below:







