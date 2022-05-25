Akwaaba Festivals 2022: Expect something big, different – Joe Osae

The Project Director of the Akwaaba Festival in Ghana, Joe Osae, has expressed great hope at the prospects the festival will bring to Ghana and its fortunes in other parts of the world.

He explained that with the blend of the country’s rich culture and heritage brought together under one roof, it would be an inspiration to the world on what more can be derived from Ghana.



Joe Osae was speaking to GhanaWeb TV on the sidelines of the launch of the Akwaaba Festivals in Accra recently.



“The Akwaaba portrait has been much of an inspiration so popular all over the world. So, we’re trying to get people to like the Akwaaba Festival as well isn’t too much of a big deal to think about, and you can straight ahead know that we are standing on something,” he said.



Joe Osae also spoke about the progress on the deliberations his team has had with the government, regarding the promotion of tourism.



He added that with this collaboration, Ghanaians should expect more exciting things even as the festival rolls out in August this year.

“We’ve talked to the tourism ministry and they want to support us. You should expect something big and different because we are bringing the whole Ghana under one roof: our heritage, our culture, everything under one roof,” he added.



He also added that the festival will be replicated in other countries.



The Akwaaba Festivals, which is an annual event organized by Ceejay Multimedia, will also allow participants to experience the rich history of Ghana’s tradition and culture.



The Akwaaba Festival is also expected to boost the Ghanaian economy by influencing and attracting investors into the country, boosting the confidence of the diaspora in Ghanaian tradition and Culture, and spurring confidence in made in Ghana products.



Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Ghana Tourism Authority; the National Commission on Culture; and the National Theatre Executive Board, the event will receive a keynote address from Dr. Awal Mohammed.

According to Joe Osae, the Project Director for the Akwaaba Festivals, some of the items lined up for the event are a video documentary on some tourist sites in Ghana (See Ghana), and a comedy/drama.



There would also be cultural displays by cultural troupes on various indigenous Ghanaian dances and songs, a food bazaar, a photo session highlighting what people wore, and a capture of the event overview.



See the full program lineup below:









Watch Joe Osae speak about the program during the launch below:







