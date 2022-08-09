0
Akwaaba festival comes off this August

Akwaaba Festival2.jpeg Grab your Akwaaba festival tickets for only Ghc70 and Ghc100

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: Ceejay Multimedia

The much-awaited Akwaaba Festival celebration is now coming off from Thursday, 18th to Saturday, 20th August 2022

Come and witness the legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley with his Sekondi Band dish out some of his popular tunes on the night of Saturday, 20th August.

There’ll also be the MUSIGA Concert on Friday, 19th August featuring some of our young prolific musicians like Yaw Tog, Amerado, Strongman, Keche, and many more.

Activities on the night will also include the grand finale of the Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant and the Ghana Wear show, where we’ll have on the runway celebrities like McBrown and Akrobeto. There’ll be no time to blink. Just make a date!

You can buy your tickets from Ceejay Multimedia, Lapaz, Adom TV, and the National Theatre. Tickets cost only Ghc70 and Ghc100. Go grab one!!!





