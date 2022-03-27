1
Akwaboah, Cina Soul serenade 3Music Awards with soothing performance of ‘Obiaa’

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

5th edition of 3Music Awards held

Akwaboah performs with Cina Soul

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year

It was one of the performances audiences of the 3Music Awards were looking forward to witnessing considering that the song has become a monster hit since its release in 2021. And so, when the time was ripe, the thirst was quenched.

It was no ordinary performance. With two different sets on both sides of the stage depicting a living room – each housing Akwaboah Jnr and Cina Soul - a light illuminated at the centre attracting attention.

Delivering their verses, the two walked rhythmically from these rooms unto the stage looking elegant in their apparel.

‘Obiaa’ is one of the songs on Akwaboah’s Lighthouse album. The song has won the admiration of music lovers as they have jammed to it and shared snippets of themselves singing the song on social media platforms, especially on TikTok.

It has subsequently increased Cina Soul and Akwaboah Jnr’s audience appeal.

The 5th edition of the 3Music Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

KiDi retained the crown as he won the Artiste of the Year for the second consecutive time.

