Akwaboah brings out the best in me - Strongman

Strongman Burner, Rapper

Musician Akwaboah has been described as someone who pushes rapper Strongman Burner to churn out clean music with reflective lyrical content.

Strongman personally made this revelation in an interview with Kay Official on Y102.5FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe.



Talking about his works with Akwaboah, he stated, “You know Akwaboah actually brings out the best in me. Anytime we record together, right from Vision, Transformer, Forget and First Love, he gets me to do better. Anytime I have Akwaboah on a tune, it pushes me to write better. Brings out the best in me.”



According to him, he also restrains himself from using any profane words when the two work together.



“Whether it is his song or mine that we’re working on, I always have to bring my A-game. So anytime I am on a song with Akwaboah I can’t be profane even if I want to be.”



Commenting on his yet to be released ‘The Tape EP’, which has the song, ‘Nhyira’ which features Akwaboah, Strongman noted, “at least if the ladies are not going to jump to any of the songs on the EP, then at least they’ll jump on Nhyira.”

Strongman also referred to Akwaboah as a friend he can fall on for anything. “I think the people I can refer to as friends are Akwaboah and Eno Barony. Anytime I am doing something with the two of them, I know I am sorted and I do the same for them. I can talk to Akwaboah for an hour nonstop and share stuff with Eno Barony.”



To him, other artistes in the industry he does not call friends, but has more of a business relationship with them. “I can chat with Fameye and work with him but that is it but Akwaboah and I will talk a lot more and vibe. That is it.”



Ghanaian rapper, Strongman teams up with the genius Akwaboah again for yet another classic banger titled ‘Nhyira’, a video directed by Prince Dovlo.



‘Nhyira’ which translates to ‘Blessings’ in the Akan Twi dialect is a song that sets to praise The Almighty for all the goodness He has bestowed unto their lives.



Nhyira comes off as the Second single on Strongman’s upcoming ‘The Tape EP’ which he is yet to announce a release date.