Akwaboah finally wins Highlife Artiste of the Year award

Akwaboah beats Kofi Kinaata to win ‘Highlife Artiste of the Year’

Akwaboah shines at 2022 VGMAs



Akwaboah’s ‘Obia’ breaks Kofi Kinaata’s record at VGMAs



Many are of the view that Akwaboah has been underrated as far as contemporary Highlife music in Ghana is concerned.



Akwaboah is a genius in his craft and each year comes with fans looking forward to the ‘Obia hitmaker’ grabbing either a Highlife Song or Artiste of the Year award but to no avail.



Instead, he has been noted for winning the Songwriter of the Year award but that seems unsatisfactory for people who think he deserves more.



The Highlife song and Artiste of the Year award has been dominated by Kofi Kinaata who has been basking in that category for years.

But that was not the case this Year as the chain was somewhat broken by Akwaboah who overtook the ‘Fante rap god’ to win the Highlife Artiste of the Year at the 23rd edition of the VGMAs.



Akwaboah won the Highlife Artiste of the Year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his popular tune, Obia, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest in the country currently.



Fans have expressed wild excitement about the feat which has been described as long-awaited.



