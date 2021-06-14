Akwaboah hints of a release date for ‘Lighthouse’

Musician, Akwaboah Jnr.

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr has finally given fans a timeline for the release of his much-anticipated album, ‘Lighthouse’.

The musician who recently dropped a teaser single from the album titled ‘Ensesa’ and got fans asking indicated, “I am working on one last song for the album and pretty soon, we are all going to enjoy it (album).”



The musician who was adamant at first to tell NY DJ on Y102.5FM’s Ryse N Shyne show of the release date shared, “Pretty soon means I am going to release the album not long from today and I promise you guys that. Okay, I will release it somewhere in the next two months. That I am very sure of.”



Speaking about collaborations on the album, Akwaboah revealed he is trying to make a statement “so basically the album is 90 percent of me.”

He also believes one does not need collaborations to make it. “If God says He is going to make it big, He will make your song go far.” However, 10 percent of the album features the likes of Efya, Adina and strongman.



The sensational vocalist who is yet to finalise the number of songs for the album stated, “The album is a good one and I can’t wait to share it with my fans.”