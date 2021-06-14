Akwaboah shares inspiration behind his new single ‘Ensesa’

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer Akwaboah Jnr has revealed where the inspiration to write his new single ‘Ensesa’ came from.

Known to be a ladies man due to the kind of music he makes he mentioned that, the song is basically a simple love story.



Talking to NY DJ on Y102.5FM’s Ryse N Shyne he said, “But the main reason behind it is about the fact that sometimes, people come from work and their spouse might meet them with a fight or misunderstanding. So the song is just to caution couples on what to do when they’re back from work”.



He furthered that the song is also a guide on what partners should do and what must be done when they get home to ensure that there’s peace in their homes.



Speaking about the quality and difference in sound of the song he shared, “I’m a wide listener and I don’t only listen to Ghanaian songs so this time around, I wanted something that will be a bit different from the norm and what I’m known for and I believe this sound is perfect and best fits what I wanted”.

Apart from not playing the drum and mixing the song, the talented singer mentioned that he produced and did everything to make the song as perfect as it sounds.



Akwoaboah stated that for him, “The goal is not to sound one way so I know you guys will enjoy the song.”



