Akwaboah will be the greatest highlife musician of his generation – Eagle Prophet

Leader of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi

The founder and leader of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, known as Eagle Prophet, has described award winning highlife artiste, Akwaboah Junior as the greatest amongst the current crop of Ghanaian highlife artistes.

According to him, Akwaboah Jnr. has been set out for greatness as he has been ordained to lead his generation of highlife singers.



“I am telling you; this guy will take Ghana to another level and realms altogether in this nation Ghana which is going to be overwhelming.



“They are the legends who are coming to replace those who need to be replaced. When we speak of highlife now, he is the greatest guy I am seeing prophetically and spiritually. He’s the greatest guy of all because there’s a crown that has been placed on his head,” he stated on the "Final Point" political talk shown on Top 103.1 FM with Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



Eagle Prophet noted that, noted that Akwaboah Jnr. is not riding on the fame of his father the legendary Akwaoah Senior but is rather living on his own level of greatness.

“It is his time, chance and turn, and that will lead him to become a legendary in the music industry to replace the likes of Dr. Paa Bobo and others because, Akwaboah Jnr. is highlife music,” the prophet added.



Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr, is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer from Mampong Beposo.



The multiple award-winning musician is known for his captivating songs which usually centers around love.



