Alan should join forces with Ken Agyapong; he’ll pull over 2 million votes – Vim Lady advises

Afia Pokua, popularly known as 'Vim Lady' is an astute Ghanaian journalist

Afia Pokua has advised Mr. Alan Kyerematen to join forces with Mr. Kennedy Agyapong in the keenly contested presidential race.

According to the popular broadcaster, Alan will make a greater impact in the forthcoming elections by teaming up with Kennedy Agyapong as compared to ‘standing alone’.



Expressing her thoughts on Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP and his decision to contest the presidential seat as an independent candidate, Afia Pokua said he would gather massive votes if he should work closely with Kennedy Agyapong who is increasingly becoming popular by the day.



Afia Pokua asserts that even Bawumia knows for a fact that Kennedy Agyapong now has strong grassroots support.



“The advice I will give to Alan is that he will make a greater impact, make like 2 million votes if he joins forces with Kennedy Agyapong. Because even now, Bawumia cannot deny the grassroots support Kennedy Agyapong has,” she averred during her show on Neat FM.



Afia Pokua, however, established that the NPP is gradually gearing towards opposition after watching Mr. Alan Kyerematen slip through their fingers.

She also chided some NPP members who were originally ‘Alan boys’ for switching their loyalty to Akufo-Addo.



“Just know that you are a step closer to being in the opposition. It is not that easy to say he should go. Credit must be given where credit is due. NPP’s current secretary, Justin Kodua, is Alan’s boy. Ask how he suddenly became a ‘Nana Addo boy’. Originally, he is an Alan boy, just as the likes of Wontumi, and co who later switched on him. They flipped on him,” she added.









