‘Albert the journalist’ tackles his former boss

Contrary to his former boss’s assertions that he was underperforming, Journalist Albert has emphatically stated that he was one of the best in his former company.



One can recall that Albert’s former employer, Chris Handler said the journalist was sacked due to his low productivity at work.



The GHbase boss added that the decision to terminate Albert’s contract was triggered by a leaked conversation of him seeking a job from content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon.



But sharing his side of the story, Albert said he is the type that do not accept anything being thrown at his feet, a trait which according to him, his former boss possesses.

In an exclusive interview on Blogger’s Forum, Albert said he was kicked out of his former company because he questioned the work structure and not because he underperformed.



“I was one of the best in that media firm. I’m the type who like to question stuff. I don’t just receive what anyone throws at me. I try to question the motive and the rationale behind it. I have realized that a lot of people do not like to be questioned. They don’t like to have contrary opinions. Especially bosses,” Albert said.



“I did my work and there’s no doubt. I remember I was supposed to write 15-20 stories each day. To the company, it was all about quality not quantity. Things took a very interesting turn such that when you go to GHbase, you see trivial stuff. Things you’re not supposed to see there. When you write ten stories well enough to fetch you traffic, the company won’t accept it. They are focused on the 15-20 stories and nothing else,” Albert added.



