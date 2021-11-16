'Albert was underperforming' - Former boss details reasons behind dismissal

CEO GHBase, Chris Handler and Journalist Albert

Journalist Albert has lost his job

He was a writer at GHBase



His employer has explained what led to his dismissal



The owner of news website GHBase, Chris Handler, has detailed the episodes that led to the dismissal of one of his workers, Journalist Albert.



Albert topped trends over the weekend following the release of a video clip that captured him being 'humiliated' by broadcast journalists Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo during his audition at 'The Next TV Star' at GHOne studios in Accra.



The young man was identified as a habitual cyberbully who has verbally attacked the likes of Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba, Lydia Forson, Kwadwo Sheldon on Twitter.

Shortly after the clip went viral, Albert rendered a public apology to his victims but later announced that he has lost his job as a writer for GHBase.



But according to the CEO of the news portal, Albert was sacked due to his low productivity at work. He also added the decision to terminate his contract was triggered by a leaked screenshot between his employee and content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon. Apparently, Albert had reached out to Sheldon to assist him to get a job while he was still with GHBase.



"Note this, I didn’t sack him because he was looking for other opportunities, but the fact that he was making me feel stupid by asking for a second chance with an intention to leave the moment Sheldon takes him at a time he wasn’t meeting thresholds. He had been planning to leave Ghbase already, considering that he messaged Sheldon again on 29th October same month he still under-performed and had asked for one last chance in November from me," part of Chris' post read.



Albert in a tweet dated November 15 wrote: "I’ve lost my job as a result. Poor me!"

