Alex Ekubo isn’t gay, he has been sleeping with his fiancé even after they broke up – Sister

Alex Ekubo and his fiancée, Fancy

Ifeoma Ekubo, sister of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has dispelled claims that her brother is gay.

Rumours of the actor’s sexuality heightened, particularly, after his ex-fiancée stormed social media with claims that they haven’t made love for a period of five years.



According to Fancey, Alex’s ex-fiancée, the actor claimed he wanted to remain celibate because of his religious beliefs.



But in a recent interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV, Ifeoma dismissed Fancy’s claim that she and Alex were never intimate.



According to Ifeoma, Alex told her, he and Fancy have since been making love after they settled their differences in January 2022.



“We decided to let God fight this battle but this issue is getting out of hand. As a family nobody wants to talk but I’ll speak out. This boy is going insane because of what people are saying about him. Why is everybody saying he is gay? He is not. And I know he is not. If the was gay, why would she beg me several times to beg my brother for a reconciliation. I was one of the people fighting for them to come back together. They have lied several times about this gay thing. And every time, Alex is always silent about it. They have been sleeping together for God knows how long. They have been sleeping together until December 24, 2022.”

Touching on Fancy’s allegations that Alex had been extorting money from her and even requested that her parents contribute to the expensive wedding he wanted, Ifeoma said:



“Fancy said Alex asked the lady’s parents to pay for the plush wedding he wanted. It’s a lie. Fancy even lost her job and its Alex who has been putting her on a $500 monthly allowance, pays her rent and takes care of her. Fancy’s dad is an Uber driver. I’m so angry with Fancy right now.”



Listen to the audio below:





