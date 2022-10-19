0
Alikoto preaches about mental health in new song dubbed ‘Anadwofa’

Alikoto Mental Health.jpeg Alikoto is out with a new track

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: Ebo Sarfo, Contributor

In his quest to encourage Ghanaians to take issues of mental health seriously and take time of work to de-stress, Alikoto has created a beautiful and melodious song that continues to creatively explore elements that will help him achieve his goals.

He imagines and hopes for a world where unplugging from the chaos and noise will be as easy as taking one’s clothes off at the end of a long day.

‘Anadwofa’ is an Akan word which means nighttime. The night has a powerful calming effect on our minds as it synchronises with our natural circadian rhythm

(sleep-wake cycle) and mostly signals sleep.

It is from this power that Alikoto seeks to harness this song. This song was designed with the calmness of a peaceful rainy night in mind.

Elements of rain sounds and night sounds were laced into this song to help create a more relaxing effect on the listener. Alikoto ensured that African instruments like

Djembe, Wooden Mallet, Marimba and Viola were also used in creating this masterpiece.

This song was made possible through Smokey The Creator who helped with music production.

Check out the song below

https://youtu.be/qMz7c8DQDdQ

