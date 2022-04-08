1
‘All I can say is hmmmmm’ - MzGee reacts to Psalm Adjeteyfio’s death

MzGee And Psalm Adjeteyfio MzGee on T.T's death

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Psalm Adjeteyfio confirmed dead

MzGee shares a post after Psalm Adjeteyfio passes

MzGee accused of leaking Psalm Adjeteyfio’s audio begging for food

Media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, has reacted to the death of Psalm Adjeteyfio.

In a post shared by the journalist on her social media accounts on April 8, 2022, MzGee commented “All I can say is hmmmmm.”

The journalist’s five-word statement said very little yet so much.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, Ghanaians woke up to the sudden demise of Psalm Adjeteyfio, after a Facebook post by Kofi Asare Brako, a.k.a. Abatey, announced his death.

“The veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio revealed a couple of weeks ago that he has been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure which has indirectly placed a limit on his lifespan. He passed away this morning at his Ayikuma home, the source said,” the journalist wrote.

Prior to the actor's passing, Psalm Adjeteyfio was in the trends after an audio of him begging MzGee for leftover food went viral.

The audio, which was allegedly leaked by the Vice President’s aide, Gideon Boako, had many social media users, including Amanda Jissih, attacking MzGee for leaking a confidential audio sent to her by T.T.

This was barely four months after he had received GH¢40,000 from the Office of Chief of Staff and GH¢50,000 from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

MzGee, realising her name was being dragged over the audio leak, came out to clarify things.

She defended that she didn’t leak the audio which she only shared with her husband. It turned out her husband also shared it with the vice president’s aide.

