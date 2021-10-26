'All my haters have become supportive fans' – Wendy Shay claims

Wendy Shay

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has applauded her haters for finally deciding to follow and support her music career.

According to her in a recent post on her Twitter page, her haters have become her loyal fans.



Ever since she emerged in the music scene, Wendy Shay has faced several backlashes from people believed to be the fans of the late Ebony Reigns.



Some body-shamed her, others verbally abused her, and the majority cyberbullied her.

Reacting to all this hate, Wendy, who is currently in New York promoting her latest single, “heat”, has decided to put all the negativity behind her and move forward with her life.



