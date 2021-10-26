'All my haters have become supportive fans' – Wendy Shay claims

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has applauded her haters for finally deciding to follow and support her music career.
According to her in a recent post on her Twitter page, her haters have become her loyal fans.
Ever since she emerged in the music scene, Wendy Shay has faced several backlashes from people believed to be the fans of the late Ebony Reigns.
Some body-shamed her, others verbally abused her, and the majority cyberbullied her.
Reacting to all this hate, Wendy, who is currently in New York promoting her latest single, “heat”, has decided to put all the negativity behind her and move forward with her life.
Now all my Haters turn Fans chale— Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) October 25, 2021
Wodadwene nanka
- Wendy Shay says criticisms have made her successful & strong
- Thank you for believing in me – Wendy Shay eulogizes Bullet
- Wendy Shay reacts to ‘shading’ Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and John Boadu in new song ‘Heat’
- Wendy Shay breaks silence on inspiration behind new look
- Hammer apologizes to Wendy Shay after claiming that Bullet writes all her songs
- Read all related articles