All of Killbeatz's hits can't even buy waakye - Jay Q reacts to King Promise's post

Music producer and sound engineer, Jeff Tennyson Quaye, better known as Jay Q has admonished singer, King Promise to respect all Ghanaian producers and not just Killbeatz.



His comments come after the singer in an appreciation post to his manager Killbeatz declared him as the "greatest" Ghanaian music producer against all others.



King Promise, touting the achievements he has attained under Killbeatz, classified all other music producers as his manager's "disciples".

Days before his "unforgettable" performance at the 02 Arena during Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' concert, the singer in an appreciation post to Killbeatz thanked him for rescuing his music career.



He wrote: "Put some respect on the name KILLBEATZ! Greatest of all time. Agyinkwa... the rest be disciples," the 'Abena' crooner wrote in a tweet dated November 19.



His post on Twitter, however, did not sit well will Jay Q and in response, stated that the number of hit songs produced by Killbeatz when converted into cedis can not even afford to buy a plate of waakye.



"If we are the disciples (of Christ) dir then I guess the producer in the picture is the water Jesus used to wash our feet lol. I guess if the number of your producer's hits were Gh Cedis, it won't even buy Waakye. Respect to all producers," Jay Q wrote.



