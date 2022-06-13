0
All set for 2022 Ghana Party in the Park UK

Party In The Park 18.jpeg The event was launched on Friday, June 10, 2022

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Party in the Park UK for July 16

Black Sherif to perform at the festival

The Akwaaba Group to host business EXPO on July 14 ahead of the festival

The Akwaaba Group in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched the 2022 edition of the Ghana Party in the Park UK.

The event is an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian community in the diaspora. The festival attracts more than 8000 people, making it the most patronized Ghanaian event outside of Ghana.

Records indicate that attendees of the festival are mostly from the UK, Europe, Canada, USA and Ghana.

This year’s event would happen on Saturday, July 16 at the Trent Park, London.

Touching on preparation for the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Akwaaba Group, Dennis Tawiah stated that, this year’s event would be bigger than previous ones because they have been able to capture the attention of Corporate Ghana entities like the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Blue Rose Limited, and the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company (UK).

To promote Ghanaian businesses and create an enabling environment for business networking, Dennis Tawiah revealed that for the first time since the inception of the Ghana Party in the Park, Uk, on the 14th of July, the group would host an EXPO dubbed Ghana Party in the Park EXPO.

In addition to this, he hinted that the Akwaaba Group has reached an agreement with Charterhouse to ensure that the winner of the Best New Artist category award at the Ghana Music Awards, Black Sherrif performs at the festival. Dennis Tawiah made this known in his address during the launch of this year’s event at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Accra.

Personalities who were present at the launch include Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, [Honorable Mark Okraku-Mantey], British High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, President of GUBA Enterprise [Dentaa Amoateng MBE], film actress Ama K. Abebrese, singer Kwabena, and DJ Mensah, among many others.

