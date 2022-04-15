All set for 2022 'Y Clash of DJs'

The DJs

The decks have been prepped, turntables readied, DJs and Hymen charged up for the 2022 edition of the 'Y Clash of DJs' organized by Ghana's most interactive urban radio brand, YFM.

Y Clash of DJs, is a healthy intra competition between DJs of the YFM Triangle (Y97.9FM-Takoradi, Y107.9FM-Accra and Y102.5FM-Kumasi) for bragging rights for which member of the triangle has the best DJs and Hypeman.



The theme for the 2022 Edition of the competition being "One tribe. One sound", DJs will showcase their talents in head-to-head electrifying themed battles challenging themselves on selection, transitions, mixes, rhythm and pulse.



Hosting this year's edition of the Y Clash of DJs, Programmes Manager for Y97.9FM, Agyekum Gyimah had this to say, "we are fully prepared and ready to host our brothers and sisters here in the oil city. This edition is going to be one of the most talked-about contests ever as we're not only going to host and win, but we will entertain fans and listeners the Taadi way. The venue is set, vendors are ready, set up has been finalized and I repeat we will shutdown Ghana on April 19, 2020 with Y Clash of DJs at the Takoradi Mall."

He revealed the contest will also serve as an opportunity to unearth new DJ talents for not just the YFM brand, but the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Agyekum Gyimah urged DJs who wish to establish themselves to be present on the d-day as YFM has something in store for them.



As part of celebrating Ghana month, 'Y Clash of DJs' also seeks to provide the platform to promote the uniqueness of the Ghanaian culture, distinguished tourism, high sense of fashion and everything that identifies Ghanaians through music.