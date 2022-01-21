All set for Love is 30 in February!

Kobina Annan Music

Source: Kobina Annan Music

Love is 30, an annual event put together by KobinaAnnanMusic, Yine Win, and friends, and has been running for the past three years, comes off on Sunday, February 20th this year at 5 pm at the Christ Square of the Pleasant Place Church, Accra.

The event, which is a faith-focused event, was designed to encourage love and romance among singles and couples.



Love is 30 was inspired by 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 with the aim of redefining how the world views love.



The event is under the theme: ‘Love is 30; Dedicated to Bishop and Lady Olivia Titi-Ofei on their 30th Wedding Anniversary This Year’.



Bishop and Lady Olivia Titi-Ofei have been married for the last 30 years, a feat that inspires many young couples in the church and the country as a whole.



Their long-lasting union and the love between them continue to grow stronger every day to inspire young couples on how to sustain a healthy marriage.

Even after 30 years of marriage, Bishop and Lady Rev Titi-Ofei are still madly in love and as the bishop always put it, ‘we are still courting’.



At this year’s event, Bishop and Lady Rev Titi-Ofei will share with young couples and singles their experience on what has kept them in a 30-year-old marriage.



With his many years of leadership skills coupled with biblical principles, there is no doubt that Bishop Titi-Ofei will leave an everlasting message in the minds of participants at this year’s event.



Lady Rev Olivia, who is the First Lady of the Pleasant Place Church as well as the President of Pleasant Ladies Fellowship Worldwide, has been a pastor for over two decades.



During this period, she had the privilege of counseling several Christian parents who are faced with the herculean task of raising godly children in a perverse generation.

Lady Olivia has been at the forefront of empowering and motivating young women and recently held her conference on women empowerment dubbed ‘The Women in Charge Conference. The conference convened career women, professionals, and experts to engage in discussion that seeks to equip women who have the desire to succeed in their career path



This year’s event combines Jazz and soul music, poetry, dance, and other activities which will feature the expressive and virtuosic OMINOR with his explosive guitar backed by the incredible Branches is guaranteed to mesmerize the audience with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies, and infectious rhythms.



Also performing is 6 Strings, with his stunning musical expression combined with his impeccable voice which continues to win fans worldwide.



Dynamic vocalist Yine Win brings the swing, energy and expresses the West African Folk traditions and contemporary Afro-Pop authentic African life and culture.



Singer/songwriter Kobina Annan Music joins forces with friends for what promises to be a memorable night of love and fun.

Kobby possesses a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing, and powerful emotional resonance.



His passionate, soulful voice and heart-felt charisma continue to win the heart of fans.



KobinaAnnanMusic and Friends will feature a mix of love songs, ranging from standards to upbeat and ballad-type romantic songs, a swinging good time will be had by all!



The audience can expect a diverse chorus of voices and a vast array of professional spoken word performers, with Aseye, Owuraku, and Elizabeth with their compelling and romantic words.



LOVE IS 30 -you’re going to enjoy every minute of it!