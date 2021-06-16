All set for Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana 2021

The Verna Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana

Source: Philomena Antonio, Contributor

Afi Antonio Foundation (AAF) the first autism talent grooming and empowerment hub in Ghana, that promotes social inclusion through creative arts, sets to hold its maiden edition of Verna Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana.

AAF is a Non-Profit Organization established by Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio in 2018 to bring hope, empowerment, economic and health equity to the needy in society. Since its inception, it has impacted the lives of over 10,300 individuals, 70% of them being girls and women.



The foundation's target beneficiaries include children living with autism, the disabled, street children and people living in the marginalized parts of Ghana.



On Saturday, June 19, 2021, six (6) persons living with the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will be battling out to wear the first crown and own the bragging rights of being Mr & Miss Autism Ghana 2021.



This virtual and partly live event is set to happen at the plush Airport View Hotel between the hours of 12 to 3 pm.



In attendance will be well-meaning High Network Individuals (HNIs), Health Professionals, Diplomats, Social Activists, Social Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, etc.

The main objective is to push for the inclusion of persons living with autism in our society. We want the world to know what they are capable of.



The project manager of the foundation, Kassim Alhassan Seid, indicated that on the day, a young lady who is passionate about autism will also be crowned as the advocate to spread awareness on autism. She will serve at some autism centers in order to educate the public on the condition.



The founder of Afi Antonio Foundation also added that "Verna Mr & Miss Autism is not just to crown a winner but also pushing to get winners modelling contracts to encourage other parents with special needs children to be confident and comfortable to bring their children out as many hide them because of stigma. Our prayer and hope is that one day, with a lot of advocacy through events like Mr.& Miss Autism Ghana, the stigma attached to special needs children will come to an end."



Winners will win prizes from our title sponsors Verna Natural Mineral Water and also be ambassadors for the brand for a year, a supreme health package from Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center, Fabrics from Woodin, and so much more.



This event was made possible with the support of Renny's Glitters, Akosu's Kente, Food For All Africa, Briwireduah, Ojeanne, Ritz's Beverages and catering services, Regibrandz, Xpression Fotografie, The Second Look and Boy Photography.