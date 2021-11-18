All set for another edition of Zylofon media's 'Afrosamba' party

Zylofon Media organizes 'Afrosamba' parrty

Source: Zylofon media

Zylofon media is set to organize a music festival dubbed 'Afrosamba'.

The party dubbed 'Afrosamba' or 'Cherish concert' is a yearly program hosted by the media entity to celebrate and appreciate the work of veteran musicians in the music industry.



Touted as one of the best musical shows in Ghana, this concert will involve a live band experience with most of the best artists from the 90s.



These are X-Doe, Joe Frazier, Tic Tac, Sad Squad, Okomfo Kwade3, Akatakyie, Okyeame Kwame, and many more.



The concert will be happening live at Zylofon Media complex, East Legon near the police station.



It starts at 9:00 pm on Saturday, 20th November 2021.

This concert comes with amazing ticket packages from the Music stars which are:



1. The Afrosamba concert will be free for ladies who attend before 9:00pm.



2. The first 20 people present will be awarded a 50% ticket discount.



You can grab your tickets at 100GHC by dialing the shortcode *713*33*80# or www.egotickets.com.



To reach out for more information, call 0246770686.