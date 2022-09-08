0
Menu
Entertainment

All set for the next gospel star season 3

All Set For The Next Gospel Star Season 3.jpeg Tell a friend to tell a friend Ceejay is back once again with The Next Gospel Star

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: Ceejay Multimedia

Ceejay Multimedia is back on your screens with The Next Gospel Star Season Three. Let’s all get ready for a rollicking 13-week gospel music reality show starting October 2022.

Tell a friend to tell a friend Ceejay is back once again with The Next Gospel Star Season 3.

Auditions are coming on from Thursday 15th to Saturday 17th September 2022 at the CeejayTV Studio, Lapaz-Accra

Don’t forget the ultimate winner takes home a mouthwatering cash prize of 10,000 Cedis and also an all-expense paid trip to Dubai plus pocket money.

Source: Ceejay Multimedia
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel