All those who endorsed Akufo-Addo’s ‘4 more 4 Nana’ will go to hell – Oboy Siki

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian actor, Nana Ofori Agyemang, known in showbiz as Oboy Siki, is of the view that the current hardship in the country is a result of calls for the renewal of the mandate of President Akufo-Addo accepted by the electorate.

He observed that those who trumpeted the ‘4 More 4 Nana’ mantra deserve to be thrown into hellfire for subjecting the masses to the current unbearable hardships.

According to him, though Akufo-Addo was not ordained to be president, ascending the seat for one term was enough; his re-election, according to the actor, was unnecessary.

“I don’t know whoever thought Nana Addo that quotation from the Bible which he succeeded in deceiving Ghanaians while he (Akufo-Addo) wasn’t a Christian. He was to be on the seat for four years. He even didn’t deserve to rule us but mistakenly it happened," Oboy Siki said on Ghamana TV in a discussion monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

Oboy Siki further blamed Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah for endorsing Akufo-Addo saying, “Instead of you (Rev Owusu Bempah) leaving him to go after the four years, you went ahead making prophecies that, “4 more for Nana”.

“All the hardship we are currently experiencing is because of '4 more 4 Nana'. And to those who said '4 more 4 Nana', should God come today for judgment, anyone who opened his mouth and endorsed '4 more 4 Nana' should be judged and thrown into hell," he lamented.

